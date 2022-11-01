By Efosa Taiwo

Following the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, fans of the singer have been left devastated with the news, sending their condolences to Davido and his wife, Chioma.

Ifeanyi, it was gathered, drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Fans have since expressed their sadness over the death of Ifeanyi, and offered prayers to Davido and Chioma to bear the loss.

A tweep, @anastasiaokeze wrote: I am so heart-broken for Chioma and Davido… Ifeanyichukwu they said you left us too soon but I say your soul will make it back to us in Jesus name Amen. IfeanyiCHUKWU means.. nothing is too difficult for God to handle.

@olawumi_D: Davido has really gone through whatever hell can be like,at a very young age,he’ll begin to question God,I pray God perfect everything that concerns him,We all stand by you @davido

@alewa27: Such a sad news and a very sad moment for Chioma and Davido May the Lord comfort you all.

@datfyngurl17: This hit differently cus have been there I I pray I never lose a child again 🤲💔 my prayers are with davido and chroma it’s so sadden to type I felt this with all of my soul rip ifeanyi 😭💔

@adetomiwahassan: It’s Sad all the way!

As a Nigerian Fan, I’m sad, imagine how worse Davido, Chioma and there relatives are feeling right now.

.

Lord!, strengthen this Family.

@lilygracetweets: The devastation that the death of a loved one causes is profound. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.

Heartfelt condolences to Davido and Chioma. May God comfort you and yours in this trying time.

Stay Strong.

