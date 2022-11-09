John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has raised the alarm over what appears to be an orchestrated attack on PDP campaign rallies by suspected political thugs.

Atiku spoke in a statement signed and issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He explained that the presidential campaign rally of the PDP held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday was the first to be held in the North East region where the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar hails from.

According to him, the campaign, which was held at the Ramat Square, was attended by a large crowd and many notable leaders of the PDP.

He, however, noted that hoodlums attacked the convoy of vehicles conveying dignitaries to the venue.

Ibe said, “It is rather unfortunate that the APC in Borno State mobilized some of its members to attack the convoy carrying dignitaries who had earlier paid a courtesy visit at the Shehu of Borno palace to the venue of the rally.

“While it is well understood that such barbaric behaviour is typical of the APC, it must be noted that, this time around, it is specifically the last kick of a dying horse.

“The APC, apparently overwhelmed by the large turn of supporters to greet our presidential candidate, resorted to anti-democratic actions to scare the crowd away from the rally.

“It is a similar pattern to what happened during our rally in Kaduna State and it is important to call the attention of all stakeholders in peaceful elections in Nigeria to the dangerous actions being undertaken by the APC to disrupt our rallies, especially in the North.”

Ibe quoted the PDP presidential flag bearer as expressing gratitude to supporters of the PDP for attending the rally.

He equally said, “During his address, Atiku told the gathering that if elected president in the election next year, he will ensure that the problem of insecurity is properly addressed, as well as bringing activities at the Lake Chad Basin back to life and continue with the exploration of crude oil in Borno State.

