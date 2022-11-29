By Festus Ahon

A large crowd, yesterday, welcomed the Delta State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sheriff Oborevwori, to Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state as his ward-to-ward campaign train berthed in the area.

Oborevwori, who commenced the Ughelli North ward-to-ward campaign from Uwheru Ward 9, arrived the venue at 10:12a.m., amidst cheers and songs from the people.

Addressing the people, he said he was the first gubernatorial candidate to start ward-to-ward campaign in the country, commending the people for the huge mobilisation.

Oborevwori said he has never lived outside Nigeria since he was born, adding that he has been in Uvwie and Osubi.

He assured the people of Uwheru of the construction of the Uwheru township road, adding that the road was at the awarding stage.

Oborevwori said he had reached out to all aggrieved persons within the party to shield their swords and work for the victory of the party in 2023.

Urging the people to vote for all candidates of the party from the presidency to the House of Assembly, he blamed the insecurity in the country, including herdsmen attack in Urhobo land on the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government.

Wife of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori, who spoke at Evwreni, where she hailed from maternally, appealed to the people to vote for her husband and all other candidates of the party.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Kingsley Esiso said the APC had finished the country, lamenting “There is hunger, insecurity and poverty in the country.”

RELATED NEWS