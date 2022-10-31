By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Regina Daniels has finally replied critics trolling her for marrying a man old enough to be her grandfather.

22-year-old actress tied the nuptial knot with a 61-year-old lawyer and former federal lawmaker, Ned Nwoko in 2019.

The marriage stirred reactions from social media users as they called out the actress for marrying an ‘old’ man.

The actress who became the politician’s 6th wife after their wedding has since welcomed two children with him.

In the video she shared, she wrote “People: Imagine she married her grand-pa”.

Regina Daniels went on to give a middle finger in the video as the song “Shut The F#ck Up” played in the background.

