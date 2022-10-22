Successful business people carry a different DNA from others who are afraid of taking risks. They say “religion is the opium of the masses”, but it seems entrepreneurs really get high on risk taking and are never afraid of failing.

They are the real definition of perseverance and determination. The mental strength and fortitude to start an idea, nurture and see it grow, is a virtue exclusive to them.

The inspiring story of Jaji Abolore, the Booth Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), underlines deep attitude, focus, determination and grit to attain success. The businessman is a fearless risk taker and has shown over the years in the progress and decisions he has made.

Abolore, who studied Sociology at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, posseses an insuppressible spirit. He began his journey into entrepreneurship years ago, when he was the managing director of Jars Nigeria Enterprises, a company that specialised in importation and exportation of wines and beverages.

After the Nigerian moved to South Africa, Abolore assumed the role of the CEO of Highland Movers, a firm in Midrand, Gauteng, with his operations similar to that of Jars Nigeria Enterprises.

The manner Abolore has made significant progress in all aspects of his business conglomerate (Booth Group), which comprises Booth Champagne Bar, Room 130 bar and Booth Liquor Store in the beautiful city of Johannesburg, is indicative of his business acumen.

In 2018, Abolore founded the Boothfest, a pan African outdoor music festival, conceived to consolidate hospitality and entertainment in the rainbow nation, and the event has attracted international artistes including Kizz Daniel, Seun Kuti and Mr P of P-Square.

Earlier this year, Jaji Abolore visited the home of Martell, the highly respected French cognac brand in Paris, France, for cross fertilization of ideas. The impact from the trip gave birth to the Booth Group’s business outlook for 2022, which included scaling up customers’ experience, which has been focus-driven and fulfilled.

While many businesses, including the Booth Group, shut down in 2020 after the COVID-19 attack on humanity across the world, Jaji Abolore embarked on humanitarian mission in many parts of South African neighbourhoods, distributing foods in packs on a daily basis to families who were in despair and facing hardship, due to the debilitating impact of the deadly disease on the global economy.

In a recent post on his Instagram, Jaji Abolore encouraged those who have set goals for themselves to push until the target is reached.

“Push yourself because no one is going to do it for you, and don’t stop until you arenproud of yourself”, he said.

Through the #BoothAdoptASchool and #SaveAfricaChildren initiatives, the businessman has also been undertaking facelift of schools across the country.

“As the government continues to struggle to provide adequate school infrastructure, this situation seems to really affects the quality of education imparted to pupils.

“Schools like Parktown Primary school only have 21 classrooms and required to accommodate over 800 learners daily. Help us produce a conducive environment for Parktown Primary school learners,” Abolore appealed.