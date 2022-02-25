Jaji Abolore

The CEO of South African-based conglomerate, Booth Group, has distributed food and other items to help cure the hardship brought by the COVID-19 pandemic through its Boothfest Foundation Charity Organisation.

Through his Boothfest Foundation Charity Organisation, Jaji Abolore has renovated primary schools in the country and replaced their dilapidated facilities as well.

Jaji Abolore’s Booth Group has become the golden goose, recording over a 90 percent increase in revenue annually, in the face of apparent setbacks. As a seasoned event organiser and promoter, the Nigerian businessman, in 2018, launched the BoothFest; a successful Pan African outdoor music festival, which has attracted the biggest music acts in the continent, including Kizz Daniel, Seun Kuti, and Mr. P of P-Square.

The lounge operator has grown his business to become one of the biggest stakeholders in South Africa’s hospitality and nightlife business.

The success of his brand attracted other premium brands such RGBC, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Barcardi, DGB, SAB, Edward Snell, and British Tobacco as partners.

The boujee Sandton nightclub owner touched hearts despite being greatly and directly affected by the compulsory shutdown of his businesses. Jaji Abolore helped families and hospitality employees who lost gainful employment due to the pandemic through the regular distribution of food on the streets of the rainbow nation and mobilising support from other kind-hearted South Africans.

Now that it appears the storm is over, the entrepreneur is now eager for the nightlife industry to steadily recover from the hitches it suffered during the challenging period.

“For two years, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a slow-down of growth in the nightlife industry, but now the global economy has recovered and the nightlife is gaining momentum. This year, we are set to expand our services and also further add more value to the Booth brand,” Jaji Abolore said.