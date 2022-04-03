Tajudeen Jaji Abolore

Some Nigerians may need an introduction about who Tajudeen Jaji Abolore is, but to others, he is synonymous with South Africa’s hospitality industry.

The purposeful Jaji Abolore is the CEO of Booth Night Club, set up about six years ago and now leading the nightlife business in the Southern African country.

The sharp-witted businessman’s Booth Night Club comprises Booth Champagne Bar, Room 130 bar, and Booth Liquor Store; all located in the Sandton area of Johannesburg Metropolis.

The nightlife afficionado graduated from the University of Ibadan in 2006 when he bagged a degree in Sociology. However, his knack and passion for business and entrepreneurship were much more than practicing as a social scientist.

Jaji Abolore’s exceptional management dexterity was at the full show when the world experienced a total shutdown during the full-scale attack on humanity by COVID-19.

Jaji Abolore sterred his business conglomerate to safety and injected this world kind of ideas that further brought him into recognition.

Though Jaji Abolore would say he is South African by the virtue of his successes, he does not forget that he is Nigerian by blood. His Booth Night Club has hosted artists from Nigeria, including Kizz Daniel, Seun Kuti, and Mr. P of P-Square.

The enterprising, leading player in South Africa’s nightlife, set out on his journey in business in Nigeria and effectively sharpened his skills back home. Jaji Abolore had a two-year experience as the managing director of Jars Nigeria Enterprises, a company that imported and exported wines and beverages.

The foundation made it quite easy for him to meander in his business adventure upon arrival in South Africa.. Jaji Abolore set out with ‘Highland Movers’, a firm in Midrand, Gauteng, whose operations were similar to the one he managed in Nigeria.

The company was also into importing, exporting, transportation and storage, among other things.