By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested eleven suspected members of the dreaded cult group at Sango Ota, in Ado-Odo /Ota local government area of Ogun state.

The command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and made available to newsmen.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects included; Moshood Owolabi, Olayemi Arukudu, Yusuf Olajide, Ibukun Adeoye, Yomi Samson Faruk Salami, Olukunde Isaac, David Nwuzor, Nwanah Samuel, Ogunrinde Ganiyu and Chukwuemeka.

Oyeyemi said “the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen at Sango Ota divisional headquarters that the suspects who were responsible for a series of cult clashes in Sango Ota and its environs in recent times were meeting in a house at No. 13, Ago Adura Street, Ijoko Ota in preparation for another round of violent attack”.

“On getting the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru mobilized his men with men of So Safe Corps, Amotekun as well as Civil Defense Corps and moved to the scene where seven members of the group were apprehended while others escaped”.

“Four others were arrested with the assistance of members of the community”.

“They have all confessed been members of Aiye cult group”.

Items recovered from them, according to the PPRO included; weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, colorado and bonky .

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti Cultists unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.