…says I didn’t collect N1 bn, N100m from anyone

…as BoT asks Ayu to commit to resign after 2023 elections



John Alechenu, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has denied allegations of collecting various sums of money ranging from N100 million to N1billion from various sources which he allegedly converted to personal use.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had accused Ayu of collecting N1billion from a Presidential aspirant in Lagos State and another N100 million from an unnamed PDP Governor for the renovation of the Peoples Democratic Institute while at the same time collecting N700 million from the party’s coffers for the same purpose.

Ayu broke his silence over Wike’s series of allegations of malfeasance after a special meeting of the BoT in Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “This is a meeting of the BoT which I am only a member, as allegations persist, it is an opportunity to clear the air. I decided not to respond not to encourage altercations in the party.

“However, I want to make it clear that at no time did I, as the National Chairman of the party, collect any N1bn from anybody.

“When we came in and the party was having funding difficulties, the presidential candidate suggested that we should take a loan from the bank and the owner of that bank is a member of the party, he has even left the party.

“The party never took any loan from anybody. Any money advanced to the party was declared before the NWC and handed over to the National Treasurer.

“All our accounts are up to date and we promised to publish the accounts at the end of the year.“

Speaking specifically on Wike’s allegations that he received N100 million from a governor for the revival of the PDI, Ayu said, “On today’s allegations I fully briefed the BoT that one of our governors made a contribution of 100 million for the revival of the PDI which was housed in a portacabin and I explained to them that we hired an appropriate place in Asokoro, we have furnished it, renovated it.

“Three days we went there, inspected it and the NWC decided that before commissioning we should invite the governor in question to come and inspect what we have done with his contribution.

“I am happy that the National Secretary of the party has since written a letter to that governor. I or the NWC never took any money to carry out that renovation in fact, we have not even exhausted that N100 million given by one of the governors.“

In a veiled reference to Wike’s allegations against his person, Ayu said, “The consistent attack on my person since the end of the convention on the 31st of May.

“I have refrained from reacting as the father of the party I felt I should encourage reconciliation.

“But where it touches on my personal integrity or even my family members are brought into play I appeal to such people to desist from trying to malign my character or bringing my family into party affairs.”

Earlier, the Sen. Adolphus Wabara-led PDP BoT while reading the communique of the board’s meeting said, “After the special Board of Trustee meeting, the following resolutions were reached:

“To call on all Party leaders and persons close to them, to desist from making further inflammatory remarks or granting press interviews.

“To call call on the Chairmen of the PDP Governors Forum to convene a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum without further delay.

“To call on all the leaders of the party to match words with action and where commitments are made to unconditionally fulfill same.

“To urge the National Chairman as an eminent leader to give a firm assurance that he would resigns his position after the 2023 elections.

“In the same vein the BoT Chairman has been authorized to offer apologies unbehalf of all members who feel malign or aggrieved by the public statements made by its members across the country that has sharpen the current division in the party.

“To call on the presidential candidate to review its appointments of members of the campaign council and other advisory appointments to make it all inclusive.

“The BoT will refer some of these recommendations for noting and appropriate action to NEC of our party in due Course.“