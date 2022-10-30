.

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has mocked his colleague Nkechi Blessing after she requested to be one of the wives of Ooni of Ife.

Recall the actress claimed she applied to be one of the wives of The Ooni of Ife, adding she is patiently waiting for her turn.

Uche Maduagwu reacted by mocking her on his Instagram page on Saturday.

According to him, the monarch is looking for a wife, not a radio without a battery

He wrote: “Aunty Nkechi, the Ooni Dey look for Olori, not Radio without Battery Walahi some Yoruba actress no Dey Read advert properly, even the Ooni Dey shift go back, Se Ogun LAYE NI?”.

