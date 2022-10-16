…Berates Enikuomehin over claim

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A group, Ilaje Unity Forum, has described as spurious and unfounded, the claims by a former Niger Delta Development Commission, board member, Benson Enikuomehin, that nominees from the state are not from oil producing communities.

The group said that Enikuomehin, by virtue of his exposure should have been aware that Hon. Gbenga Edema, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) is not only qualified but also from an oil producing community.

A statement signed by the groups chairman, Stephen Jatuwase and

Secretary Olabanji Orogbemi, said the claim by Enikuomehin was ” as unfounded and spurious

It maintained that “Edema who hails from Ogogoro, an oil-producing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, is eminently qualified by all ramifications to be the next Managing Director of the Commission.

While insisting that it was the turn of Ondo State to produce the Managing Director of the Commission, Jatuwase, pointed out that “Enikuomehin flagrantly exhibited and exposed his ignorance on happenings within his local government.

They explained that the issue on the eligibility of Edema to serve in agencies overseeing oil producing communities had been adequately and sufficiently settled following a suit at the Ondo State High Court in 2017.

Jatuwase added that Edema presided over OSOPADEC from 2017 to 2021 with distinction and without a stain.

” In line with Section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act, the President nominated Hon Gbenga Edema and had also been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian senate as member of the yet to be inaugurated board the NDDC since the year 2019.

“For Enikuomehin to arrogantly spewed that if anyone must represent Ondo State in the commission, the person must be an indigene of Ugbo is utmost appalling.”

“We salute our indefatigable Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for nominating Hon Gbenga Edema as well as his believe in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity by echoing that it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the MD.”

Meanwhile, the group has reiterated its appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the NDDC board without further delay in order to kick start its assignment, which is the total Development of the Niger Delta region.