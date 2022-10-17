By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Kizz Daniel is elated and thankful to his fans after achieving a new feat of scoring another No. 1 hit song in Nigeria. His new single ‘Cough (Odo)’ has moved up to No.1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria Charts.

He wrote on Twitter: “No matter the matter , I don’t take wins like this for granted 🙏🏾 THANK YOU NAIJA #COUGH😷”

The singer released the new track on Friday, collaborating with music label EMPIRE for a new high energy groovy “Cough (Odo)” produced by Blaise Beatz, and it is Kizz Daniel’s second official release of the year.

The song tells a beautiful story of a new found love interest and has gained impressions among music fans, especially with the nice choreography known as #COUGH dance challenge.

The dance challenge has featured dancer, Poco Lee, comedians Brodda Shaggi, Sabinus and was the celebratory dance of the Flamingos during the 4-0 win vs New Zealand last Friday.

While releasing the song, Kizz Daniel said, “For this song, I wanted to highlight the feeling of new love. The song itself is energetic, celebratory and really captures what it’s like to impress someone new.”

Music distribution and label services company Empire released the new song ‘Cough’ as the first single off their upcoming compilation album ‘Where We Come From.’

Other superstar singers on the upcoming project include Fireboy DML, Olamide, Bnxn fka Buju, Navy Kenzo, Wande Coal, Tolani, Black Sherif, Leil, Kizz Daniel, L.A.X, and more.

“Cough (Odo)” is expected to be another hit-song after Kizz Daniel’s intercontinental hit, ‘Buga ft Tekno.

‘Buga’ is currently the most streamed song on Audiomack and Boomplay which are two of Nigeria’s biggest music streaming platforms.

Buga also topped the list of the most searched song on Google in the first half of 2022.

Kizz Daniel is taking his sold-out Afroclassic US tour to 10 major cities in July 2022 having toured famous cities in the UK during his successful ClassicWorldTour. He sold out shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham in May 2022,

In the recently announced AFRIMA 2022 nominations list, Kizz Daniel gained 5 nominations for his effort in ‘Buga’ including Male Artist of the Year West Africa, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.