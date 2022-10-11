.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than 11 persons were on Thursday confirmed dead in two separate accidents which occurred on the federal highway across the Ogun State corridors.

While one person died in one of the accidents that occurred around 11 p.m on Wednesday night along the Abeokuta – Sango Ota express road, 10 others were burnt beyond recognition when a truck conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMP), popularly referred to as petrol exploded along the ever busy Lagos – Ibadan expressway on Thursday morning.

The Public Education Officer for Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, explained that an IVECO containerized truck with registration numbers LAR 654 YD involved in the first accident, fell on a Peugeot salon car at Itori axis of Ewekoro Local Government Area, killing one man out of the two occupants.

She added that the second accident, which occurred between Conoil fueling station and Sagamu interchange corridor of Lagos – Ibadan expressway around few minutes after 2a.m, involved the PMS-laden tanker which exploded and burnt three other trucks and a commercial bus with all its 10 passengers.

The FRSC spokeswoman, however, attributed the causes of the multiple crashes to excessive speed which led to loss of control on the part of the IVECO TRUCK and smashing the tanker body which resulted in to fire outbreak due to leakage.

According to Okpe, the charred bodies of the victims have been evacuated to the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, while wreckage of the vehicles have also been removed from the expressway to pave way for free flow of traffic.