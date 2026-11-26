WhatsApp has introduced a scheduled messaging feature that allows users to compose messages in advance and choose when they should be delivered, addressing one of the most requested additions to the messaging platform.

The feature will enable users to schedule messages between 10 minutes and 14 days ahead in both individual and group chats.

Announcing the update, WhatsApp said the feature would allow users to write messages when they think of them and have them delivered at a more appropriate time.

“That’s why we’re introducing scheduled messages – one of our most requested features. You can write a message when you think of it and send it anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days later, in both your 1:1 and group chats,” the company said.

According to WhatsApp, scheduled messages will appear in recipients’ chats like ordinary messages, without any indication that they were composed and scheduled earlier.

Users will also be able to view all their scheduled messages and delete them before delivery if they change their minds.

How to schedule messages on WhatsApp

To schedule a message on WhatsApp, users can follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and select an individual or group chat. Type the message they want to send. Press and hold the send button. Select the preferred date and time for the message to be delivered. Confirm the schedule.

The message will then be delivered automatically at the selected time.

WhatsApp said scheduled messages would still be delivered even if the sender’s phone was switched off or ran out of battery.

The feature will support text messages, photographs and videos, giving users the option to plan different types of communication ahead of time.

The company also assured users that scheduled messages would retain WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and intended recipients would be able to read them.

“Even if your phone is off or out of battery, your scheduled message will still show up at the time you chose, and it remains end-to-end encrypted like all your personal messages, so no one else can read it, not even us,” WhatsApp said.

The scheduled messaging feature is rolling out globally over the coming weeks, although the company did not specify when it would become available to all users.

WhatsApp said the update was another way for users to stay connected with important people by ensuring their messages arrive at exactly the right time.

Vanguard News