…Warns against attacks on firefighters, careless fuel storage

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has issued a strong advisory on the risk of fire during the harmattan season, urging Nigerians to avoid overloading electrical sockets, leaving cooking unattended, burning refuse indiscriminately and storing petrol carelessly.

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode, gave the advisory on Thursday while flagging off the 2026 Harmattan Fire Safety Campaign. The campaign will run through February 2027. He spoke via a virtual fire chat on “The Roles and Responsibilities of Stakeholders in Building a Fire Safety-Resilient Community.”

“The Harmattan period comes with dry and dusty weather conditions, low humidity and dry vegetation, all of which can contribute to the rapid spread of fire.

“Activities involving cooking, electrical appliances, generators, gas cylinders, fuel storage and open burning require greater caution during this period”, he said.

He advised households to “regularly inspect gas cylinders, hoses and connections, and ensure that generators are operated in properly ventilated outdoor spaces.” Parents and guardians, he said, “must also keep matches, lighters and other ignition sources away from children.”

Olumode also warned business owners, market operators, school administrators, event organisers and managers of public facilities to put proper fire safety arrangements in place.

“Prevention should never be treated as an expense that can be postponed until an emergency occurs,” he said.

The Controller General condemned a recent attack on firefighters who were attacked at 7th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Friday, 13th November 2026.

“At about 10am, firefighters from the Kubwa Metropolitan Fire Station, who had responded to a distress call, were attacked by suspected hoodlums who pelted them with stones. One of our personnel sustained a head injury and required medical attention.

“Let me state clearly that attacks on firefighters will not be tolerated,” Olumode declared, adding that the suspected perpetrators had been apprehended.

“Let me assure Nigerians that this matter will not be treated lightly. The appropriate authorities will ensure that those found culpable face the full weight of the law. There must be no justification for violence against emergency responders”, he said.

The CGF said no emergency response system could function effectively “when firefighters are attacked, obstructed or prevented from carrying out their duties.”

Olumode linked the safety of responders to the Service’s 15-minute response-time target. Meeting it, he said, “requires properly located fire stations, accessible roads, prompt reporting of incidents, cooperation from residents and an environment in which firefighters can perform their duties without obstruction or intimidation.”

On the Service’s performance, he said between January and June 2026 it “responded to 491 fire incidents, saved 1,725 lives and protected properties valued at over ₦305 billion.”

He said the harmattan campaign builds on the 2026 National Fire Safety Week, held 2nd November 2026 in Abuja. “Our objective is to ensure that fire safety remains a continuous national conversation, rather than an issue that attracts attention only after a major fire incident,” he said.

He listed partnerships to bring fire services closer to communities. They include the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), on fire stations in tertiary institutions. Others are the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), on expanding presence across the 774 Local Government Areas, the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Philko Limited.

Olumode said the campaign cannot succeed on the Service’s efforts alone. He called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations, transport operators, school authorities and the media to carry the messages to the public.

He also reminded Nigerians that “responsible celebrations are part of a safe festive season,” as end-of-year gatherings, travel and cooking increase risks. “Let us celebrate with care and make the safety of our families and communities a priority. Let us build a Nigeria where fire safety is a shared commitment, preparedness is a way of life and no community is left without the protection it deserves,” Olumode said.

The guest lecturer, National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers, Dr Murtala Alhaji Garba, urged stakeholders to place more emphasis on fire prevention to reduce fire disasters.

His presentation noted that over 80 per cent of fire incidents in Nigeria were preventable and linked to human behaviour, negligence and non-compliance. “Resilience is not about having more fire trucks. It is about having fewer fires,” He said.