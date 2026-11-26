Infantino

By Adegboyega Adeleye

FIFA has confirmed a criminal cyberattack that exposed a limited amount of personal and business information, while files linked to its abandoned World Cup stake-sale plan were not accessed.

According to Reuters, a person with direct knowledge of the incident said less than 0.1 per cent of FIFA’s total data was affected and no files from the FIFA Forward Enterprise project were accessed.

“FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

The football governing body condemned the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data, calling it “a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy”.

FIFA did not disclose when the attack took place, how many people or organisations were affected, or what business information was accessed. It also did not say whether any data had appeared online or where it may have been published.

FIFA scrapped plans in July to sell private investors a stake in a new unit that would manage its events, including the World Cup. The proposal aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a 20 per cent stake.