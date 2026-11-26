President Tinubu

…As MOFI implements N1 trillion mortgage programme

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC said on Thursday thst the President Bola Tinubu administration has facilitated the financing and delivery of over 26,000 housing units and generated 525,100 real estate construction jobs nationwide in the past three years.

Spokesperson of the council, Dele Alake, made the claim in a statement issued in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated MOFI, through the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), has provided more than N158 billion in mortgage financing to 2,269 homebuyers as of October 31, 2026.

The statement said the fund financed properties valued at more than N279 billion, while 695 housing units have received offtake guarantees, “creating a ready market for private-sector property development”.

It said 6,620 properties have been listed on the fund’s platform, with 21 financial institutions providing mortgage services across 28 states and all six geopolitical zones.

MREIF, a N1 trillion housing finance programme sponsored by MOFI, commenced operations on March 17, 2025, to expand access to affordable mortgages and mobilise private investment in the housing sector.

The statement said beneficiaries can access mortgage loans at an interest rate of 9.75 per cent per annum, with repayment periods of up to 20 years and a minimum equity contribution of 10 per cent.

It added that the fund raised an initial N250 billion, made up of N150 billion in concessionary Federal Government funding and N100 billion in private commercial investment.

“To enable more Nigerians to own homes, President Tinubu’s administration recognises that affordable mortgage loans, reasonably priced developer financing, and local production of building materials are crucial to reducing housing costs and expanding construction activities,” the statement said.

On construction, the council said the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is building 10,328 housing units at different stages of completion under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

These include 2,744 units at the Renewed Hope City in Abuja, 2,000 in Kano and 2,084 in Lagos, while another 3,500 units are being developed under the Renewed Hope Estates Programme across 14 states.

The Federal Housing Authority FHA, it said, is delivering 3,341 units, including 1,550 units for armed forces personnel in Jabi, Abuja. The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria FMBN accounts for another 11,294 housing units, comprising 9,076 units financed between 2024 and 2025 and 2,218 units delivered in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the statement, the ministry’s housing projects are estimated to have generated 258,200 employment opportunities, while FMBN’s interventions have generated 226,900. It said FMBN disbursed more than N120 billion in housing and mortgage loans in 2025.

The council said the Federal Government has also introduced the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme, which targets 77,400 housing units across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“So far, the fund has catalysed the conditions needed to deliver housing at scale through financial institutions, capital markets, and the building materials sector, while deepening Nigeria’s mortgage market,” the statement said.