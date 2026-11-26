By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The death toll from an attack on Tafi-Gana (Cando Zrreci), a community in Jebbu Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, has risen to 19 following the death of three persons who were rushed to hospital after the incident.

The attack reportedly occurred on Wednesday night, November 25, and continued into the early hours of Thursday, November 26, 2026, throwing the community into confusion, fear and panic.

A resident of the community, Moses Monday, who confirmed the casualty figure on Thursday, said 16 bodies were recovered at the scene, while three other victims died after being taken to hospital.

Monday said: “This is evil. I can confirm that 16 bodies have so far been recovered at the spot, with an additional three who died after they were taken to the hospital. These evil men will not rest.”

Another resident, Nuhu Fidelis, who also confirmed the attack, described it as another assault on a neighbouring community in Jebbu Miango.

Fidelis said: “Yes, in the early morning of today, Thursday. Last night, November 25, 2026, a Christian neighbouring village, Tafi-Gana (Cando Zrreci), in Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA, Plateau State, was attacked again. Many innocent people lost their lives.”

He condemned the killings and called on the government and security agencies to take urgent measures to protect residents.

Another resident, Paul Nehemiah, who said he lost a close relative in the attack, described the killings as wicked and unprovoked, adding that residents had been living in fear following repeated attacks.

Nehemiah said: “We are tired of burying our people. These are farmers, women and children who did nothing to anyone. How long will this continue? We are calling on the government to rise up and save us.”

Rita Joseph, whose family fled the village during the attack, said community members could no longer sleep peacefully because of persistent security threats.

She said: “We ran into the bush with our children.”

The residents appealed to the Plateau State Government, the Federal Government and security agencies to deploy more personnel to Miango and surrounding communities to prevent further attacks.

They also urged the authorities to take decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore confidence among residents.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Plateau State Police Command spokesman, SP Alfred Alabo, and his counterpart at Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Chinonso Oteh, were unsuccessful, as they had yet to respond to inquiries by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.