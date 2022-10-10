By Efosa Taiwo
Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Friday in Benin city was elected as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)
After polling 39 votes, he succeeds Kelvin Amaju Pinnick whose administration spanned eight years.
Here are, however, ten things to know about the new NFF president.
- He is a sports administrator
- He is from Zamfara State, North West Nigeria
- He is 58 years old
- He is the current Zamfara FA Chairman
- He is the former president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).
- He was a civil servant with the Zamfara Ministry of Finance
- He is a member of the CAF Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship
- He is a qualified accountant
- He is a safety and security officer with CAF
- He has been the NFF Chairman of Chairmen for 8 years.