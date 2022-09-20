•I resigned with a sense of responsibility —Ibeh

By Chinonso Alozie

Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, produced a new Speaker, Emeka Nduka, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency, following a resignation letter sent to the House by the former speaker, Kennedy Ibeh (APC), representing Obowo State Constituency.

This was confirmed to newsmen by the Deputy Speaker, Chyna Iwuanyanwu, who presided at a closed-door special sitting, where he presented the letter of resignation by Ibeh to members of the House.

When Iwuayanwu called for nomination, the Majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC Owerri West) nominated Nduka, and he was seconded by Mrs. Uju Onwudiwe (APC Njaba).

Reacting, the resigned speaker, through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Ifeanyi Onyekachi, said: “It is with a due sense of responsibility that we announce the resignation of Rt. Hon. Barr Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, as the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly.

“Within his short period as the Speaker, IMHA, Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh redefined the legislative process, restored the dignity of the legislature and placed Imo State House of Assembly on a high pedestal.

“He, therefore, wishes to re- iterate his commitment to the 3-R Government of Gov. Hope Uzodimma and to pledge his loyalty and support to the Governor, the good people of Obowo State Constituency and Imo State.”

So far, the Imo State House of Assembly has produced four speakers in three years, starting from when Chiji Collins (APC) representing Isiala Mbano state constituency was impeached for alleged highhandedness, but he was later reportedly pardoned. Chiji was replaced by Mr. Paul Emeziem, (APC Onuimo). Emeziem was later sacked last year November on an allegation of forgery and Kennedy Ibeh took over.

