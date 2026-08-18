FG to invest more in infrastructure in North-east – Minister

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced its readiness to invest more resources in critical infrastructure to fast-track economic and human development in the North-eastern region.

Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu, made this known while speaking to newsmen shortly after inaugurating a fertility centre and ensuite maternity ward in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilities were constructed and equipped by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

Ahmadu said that the centre was one of the components of NEDC’s intervention in the health sector, among many other projects being executed by the commission in some

health institutions within the region.

The minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to bridging the critical infrastructure gap through NEDC’s intervention initiative.

Ahmadu, however, said that the federal government’s commitment was essential to the region’s stabilisation after a decade and a half of insurgency.

He also announced that his ministry had expended billions of naira to implement vital, people-centred programmes through the NEDC.

In a remark, Gov. Babagana Zulum commended NEDC for the interventions in Borno, especially the MRI machine recently procured for the UMTH.