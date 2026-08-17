Okpebholo meets new Edo Speaker, urges unity, transparency

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Edo State Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, has met with the new Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idaiye, urging him and other lawmakers to promote unity, transparency and teamwork in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The governor also charged the new leadership of the Assembly to embrace humility, put aside personal differences and focus on serving the people of the state.

Okpebholo gave the charge when he received Idaiye and other members of the Assembly at the Government House, Benin City.

The meeting followed the resignation of the former Speaker, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, amid reported moves to impeach him. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) had also, in separate letters, announced new principal officers.

Speaking through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, the governor said political offices were temporary and should be occupied with humility and a strong sense of responsibility.

“We must put arrogance aside to serve our people better because today we are here and tomorrow we don’t know where we will be.

“It is a new leadership. I don’t know what happened. Whatever must have happened in the House is for the House, and it remains there. I was also a parliamentarian, and I know that we respect one another,” he said.

Okpebholo urged Idaiye to understand the responsibility attached to the office of Speaker and ensure that every member of the Assembly was carried along in the affairs of the House.

“It is not just to be a leader, but a responsible leader. You are not just assuming a new office to be just an ordinary speaker. You should know that you are now carrying the shoulders of many people and you have to be transparent with your colleagues. You have to carry everybody along,” he said.

The governor warned that failure to involve members in the affairs of the House could create fresh divisions.

He also urged the new Speaker to live up to the positive comments made about him by his colleagues.

“Everyone is saying good things about you. I want you to remain the way they have described you,” Okpebholo said.

He expressed hope that the Assembly would maintain peace and stability under the new leadership.

“I want us to have a peaceful House. For about two years, there have never been crises in the House. And I pray that in another two years, there will be no crises in the House,” he said.

Responding, Idaiye said the new legislative leadership visited the governor to formally introduce itself and assure him of the Assembly’s support for his administration.

The Speaker pledged that the Assembly would provide the necessary legislative support to advance the development of Edo State.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Yakubu Musa; Edo State APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe; and members of the party’s State Working Committee.