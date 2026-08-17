Why I resigned as Edo Speaker – Agbebaku

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, on Monday resigned his position amid reports that 18 of his colleagues had backed moves for his removal.

Agbebaku announced his resignation during plenary shortly before the House elected Hon. Yekini Idaiye, member representing Akoko-Edo I Constituency, as his successor.

Speaking before his replacement, Agbebaku said his resignation was in response to a decision he had been asked to accept in the interest of peace in the state.

“I agree with all of you. The process is that today I have been asked to resign. Because of that, I was supposed to lead the procession here to resign on the red chair.

“I was not born to be a speaker. I think today I am standing here as a hero,” he said.

Agbebaku thanked Governor Monday Okpebholo for his support during his tenure, saying he had no choice but to respect the governor’s decision if it was aimed at ensuring peace.

“If he has a decision contrary to giving his government a peaceful trade deal, I think I have no choice but to obey his decision.

“We want peace in the state. And I have resigned,” he added.

The resignation came amid reports of growing tension within the House and alleged moves by lawmakers to remove the Speaker.

Although there were claims that the pressure for Agbebaku’s resignation did not emanate from the Government House, sources said some close associates of the governor and senior members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been involved in efforts to effect a change in the leadership of the House.

Agbebaku was reportedly accused of failing to facilitate the clearance of a nominee of the governor for an appointment, among other issues.

He was said to have arrived at the Assembly complex around 8 a.m. on Monday, summoned his staff and directed them to move his personal belongings from the Speaker’s office to the office of the member representing Owan West Constituency, which he represents.

Following his resignation, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Osamwonyi Atu Osamwonyi, presided over plenary.

Hon. Sunny Ojezele, representing Esan South-East Constituency, nominated Idaiye for the Speakership. The nomination was seconded by Hon. Eric Okaka, representing Owan East Constituency.

Idaiye subsequently emerged Speaker after securing 17 of the 24 votes cast by members of the House. The Clerk of the House administered the oath of office on him.

Addressing lawmakers after his election, Idaiye promised a new approach to legislative business, saying his administration would prioritise effective parliamentary practices and the interests of Edo people.

He said the leadership change was necessary to ensure that the House discharged its legislative and oversight responsibilities effectively.

“Very distinguished Honourable Members of the 8th Assembly, recall that on June 16, 2023, when this great Assembly was inaugurated, it came with a burning zest by the 24 wise and Honourable Members to legislate for the common good of our people.

“However, due to personal and parochial considerations by few individuals, no tangible results were recorded. This is at variance with the benchmark set for this Assembly and by extension our people,” Idaiye said.

He criticised what he described as prolonged disruptions to plenary and unresolved legislative business, stressing that the Assembly must remain focused on lawmaking and oversight.

“Parliament is about lawmaking, not a place of social meeting where only one decides when to sit or not to sit as presently practised,” he said.

Idaiye also alleged financial impropriety against the former Speaker, including claims concerning the procurement of Lexus 570 vehicles and Hilux vans.

He said the allegations against Agbebaku should be thoroughly investigated and directed security agencies to ensure that no official functions of the Speaker were accorded to him pending the outcome of the process.

Meanwhile, there were also changes in the principal offices of the House.

A communication from the APC chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, who was present in the chamber, announced the appointment of Hon. Sunday Ojezele as Majority Leader, replacing Hon. Jonathan Ibhamawu.

Hon. Eugene Inegbeboh, representing Igueben Constituency, emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, replacing Hon. Adeh Isibor.

In another communication from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Uyi Omisigho, representing Oredo West, was designated Minority Whip, while Hon. Natasha Osawaru Idibia, representing Egor Constituency, was named Minority Leader.