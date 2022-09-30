By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has confirmed the candidacy of former Speaker of Edo state house of assembly Hon. (Mrs.) Elizabeth Ativie as its House of Representatives flagbearer for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The party also refuted allegation that national chairman of the party, Julius Abure collected a bribe of N30m to admit Ativie into the party and gave her the ticket.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, the state Chairman of the party, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi said it was wrong to accuse the national chairman of the party of taking bribe.

He said: “The state exco has taken a stand that the candidacy of Hon. Ativie as published by INEC is upheld by the party as its position.

“The national chairman did not take money from anybody for tickets and we challenge that those who hold this opinion should come forward with proofs.”

“The National Chairman is wholly celebrated, nutured Labour Party along with other patriotic leaders of the party over the last three decades without blemish. He is a complete gentleman and very transparent. He is disciplined and fair. His competence in dealing with public affairs is unequlled.

According to him, all the allegations are orchestrated by the opposition parties following their determination to stain the “current enviable heights of our party.”

RELATED NEWS