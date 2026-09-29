‘I’m strong, ready to work’ – Tinubu speaks after return from vacation

By Enitan Abdultawab

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after spending about four weeks in Europe, declaring that he is hale, healthy and ready to resume work.

Tinubu made the remarks on Tuesday evening after arriving in Lagos from Paris, where he had spent the latter part of his working vacation.

Responding to journalists who asked about concerns raised about his health condition, the President said he remained fit and prepared to continue his duties.

“Rumours will always be emanate from politics. I am hale and strong. I am ready to work. The fact remains that I am here, healthy, sound and ready to go,” Tinubu said.

I’m here, healthy, sound, and ready to go



– President Tinubu dismisses concerns about his health pic.twitter.com/nkFrKqtti8 — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) September 29, 2026

The President had departed Nigeria on August 30 for London before travelling to Paris, with the Presidency describing the trip as a working vacation. He later extended his stay by a few days before returning to Nigeria on Tuesday.

His prolonged absence from the country had generated public and political debate, with opposition figures questioning the length of his stay abroad and his decision not to personally attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Presidency, however, maintained that Tinubu remained in touch with officials in Nigeria and continued to direct government affairs while abroad.

Vice President Kashim Shettima represented him at several official engagements, including the UN General Assembly.

During his time in France, Tinubu met French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Vincent Bolloré. The Presidency also linked his stay to engagements with investors and discussions around major investment projects, including the proposed Gateway Deep Sea Port in Ogun State.

The President is expected to remain in Lagos for the 66th Independence Anniversary celebrations.

He is scheduled to attend official engagements in the state, including activities marking Nigeria’s independence on October 1, before returning to Abuja.

Vanguard News