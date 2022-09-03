CREDIT: NAN Photo

Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates, Chomzy, Bryann and Deji, have emerged winners of the Pepsi task held on the show on Saturday.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, disclosed this upon completion of the task.

All the 19 housemates were grouped into six teams – Davido, Burna, Ayra, Tiwa, Rema and Wizkid.

Chomzy, Bryann and Deji, who won the task belonged to “Team Ayra”, while “Team Davido and “Team Burna” took the second and third position respectively.

The task was in two phases, where they had a fashion parade in their pepsi costumes and a musical performance.

Biggie commended all the teams for their fantastic performances, saying that the reward for the winners would be disclosed later in the course of the show.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 19 housemates are currently on the show bidding for the grand prize of N100 million. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS