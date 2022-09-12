Apple has announced it will be releasing the iOS 16 on Monday, 12th September.

This is the newest version of Ios in the spring, having spent the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.

CNET, a global tech news platform claimed it has been testing the iOS 16 beta for months, “so we already have a good idea of what to expect. The biggest iOS 16 features are a more customizable lock screen, the ability to edit and unsend iMessages (with limitations), some changes to lock screen notifications, enhancements to Apple Wallet and the ability to use SharePlay from messages.” the media reports.

According to the brand, the new operating system will be available on the iPhone 8 and second-generation iPhone SE and all later models — X, 11, 12, 13 and 14, including Pro, Plus and Max models.

The upgrades to iOS are regarded as vital opportunities for Apple to make larger overhauls to its operating system, which it will be recalled it has been doing since 2007.

Apple also announced it will be showing off the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch Ultra.

