Supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, are rejoicing the rousing welcome received by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday night, who attended the ongoing convention at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Camp for the first time.

The 70th Convention, which commenced earlier in the week, is taking place at The Redemption City, formerly known as Redemption Camp, in Mowe, Ogun State.

According to a video currently trending on social media, Obi’s introduction at the church was greeted with loud cheers from participants of the event, which is tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’.

As the congregation cheered, the lady (name unidentified) who introduced Obi, however, said it’s Jesus we are celebrating”

This is coming barely two weeks after he received an usual standing ovation at the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja.

Our principal at RCCG live this night, naysayers get ready to castigate him tomorrow morning.

Peter Obi’s recent visits to places of worship have been attracting criticisms, as his opponents see his move as a gimmick for political endorsements.

