Motorists, residents urge Abiodun to complete Mowe-Ofada road

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

Motorists, commuters and residents have appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to urgently complete the second section of the Mowe-Ofada road to ease stress and improve road safety.

They said the uncompleted stretch had become a major concern, causing prolonged delays, frequent vehicle breakdown, and increased transportation costs for residents, workers and business owners.

Some of the motorists and residents who spoke with NAN in separate interviews on Saturday acknowledged the reconstruction of the first section but urged government to extend work to the remaining stretch.

A commercial driver, Mr Johnson Fadeyi, said the deteriorating condition of the road had reduced daily trips and increased vehicle maintenance expenses due to its rough surface.

“We face serious problems on this section of the road especially when it rains. I want to appeal to the state governor to urgently find a lasting solution to the road,” he said.

A commuter, Mrs Bimpe Olaitan, said the poor state of the road subjected passengers to unnecessary hardship, especially during peak hours and the rainy season.

A transporter, Kadiri Bala, noted that the damaged section slowed movement of goods and services, affecting businesses operating within Mowe, Ofada and neighbouring communities.

Bala appealed to the state government to treat the project as a priority, saying completion of the road would boost economic activities and improve connectivity across the axis.

Also, a resident, Pastor Sunday Famuyiwa , called on relevant agencies to intensify palliative measures on the failed portions pending full reconstruction to reduce stress and ease the suffering of road users.

He expressed confidence in the present administration’s commitment to infrastructure development but appealed for swift intervention to complete the entire road project.

“Timely completion of the second section will enhance transportation, promote economic growth and improve the quality of life for thousands of residents using the corridor daily,” he said.