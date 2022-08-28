By Ayo Onikoyi

Following successful auditions in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Lagos, and online, The Big Break Moment Africa, a television reality show that provides a platform for undergraduates to showcase their talents and get rewarded for it will kick off in September.

Disclosing this to journalists on Thursday at the Dream House in Lagos, the Founder and Chief Executive of The Big Break Moment Africa Limited, Mr. Tayo Folorunsho, said the winners from the auditions conducted across the geopolitical zones and those selected online will arrive at the Dream House on September 4th and the show will kick off from the time they arrive at the house.

The twenty-two candidates from various institutions will stay at The Dream House, a gorgeous mansion in Lagos, for thirty-one days during which time they will compete in a variety of singing, dancing, and acting activities to determine the winners. As he gave the journalists a tour of the Dream House, Folorunsho said all the amenities required to make the finalists’ experience an unforgettable time had been provided. A stage for performances, a swimming pool, a gym, male and female salons, huge bedrooms for the contestants, and a gold room for the Gold Bearer are all features of this fully serviced mansion.

According to him, the reality show started in Abuja in 2017 with students of University of Abuja who were camped outside the university campus and were given platforms to showcase their talents in stiff competitions. The students were given the right orientation and taught about self-discovery, and were motivated to follow through with their passion. According to Folorunsho, the 2017 edition was a 72-hour camp experience and was rounded off with a massive campus carnival on the campus of the University of Abuja, which featured performances from different cultures of Nigeria.

Folorunsho revealed that this year’s edition will be rounded off with a massive Talent Carnival at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. According to him, the carnival will be the first of its kind in Nigeria and will feature prominent A-list artists and cultural performances.

