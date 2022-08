By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew year by 3.54 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2’22).

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS disclosed this today in its GDP report for Q2’22 which was announced on its twitter handle.



NBS said that the 3.54 percent GDP growth in Q2’22 showed an increase of 0.44 percentage points relative to 3.11 percent recorded in Q122.

This represents the seventh consecutive quarterly GDP growth since Q3’20.

