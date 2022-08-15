The Ned 100 Percent Group led by Nigeria Young Entrepreneur, Tanimu Kazeem has called on the people Of Delta North Senatorial District to massively elect the People’s Democratic Party PDP Delta North Senatorial Candidate Ned Nwoko as their senator come 2023.

Kazeem in a statement noted that Ned Nwoko over the years has contributed to the growth of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

He said, Ned is not just a politician but an accomplished business magnate that has created employment for people through the recent federal government-approved Sports University at his Idumuje Ugboko, his foundation, and his generous lifestyle.

“Ned Nwoko is a respected politician and businessman in Nigeria with a clear track record.

He has distinguished himself with his achievements in the reduction of unemployed graduates, investing in the Educational sector, and fighting against malaria.

He is the most experienced for the Delta North senate seat in 2023 and that is why we are urging the people of Delta North Senatorial District to massively support and vote for Ned come 2023.

As a businessman, Politician, educator, philanthropist, and sports patron, he has succeeded in changing lives and there is no doubt he will succeed more as a Senator.

Ned is of courteous conduct and has never discriminated against anyone due to his love for humanity

We are proud of Ned NWOKO’S achievements and that is why he is needed at the senate to contribute more to the transformation of Nigeria.

Prince Ned Nwoko as a Senator will be of great benefit to Nigerians irrespective of their tribe, or religion.

Looking at his antecedents, he has a lot to offer Africa and the world at large. From Paris Club debt relief for Nigeria to Sports University, to putting Africa on a Map via his audacious and symbolic trip to Antarctica to the Malaria Project. Ned Nwoko has countless achievements.

As a former member of the House of Representatives, he sponsored a countless number of bills and attracted unprecedented projects to his constituents.

A man who has developed his community as a private individual will do more if elected a senator.

As of today, he has a tourist site that consists of a museum, farm, zoo, fishponds, poultry and a 9-hole golf course is one of them.

Through his foundation, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, he has contributed to the empowerment and education of youths of his constituency, senatorial district, and state.

Ned is the only man from Nigeria that has taken a malaria eradication campaign to Antarctica.

He went to Antarctica to flag off a malaria eradication project for the betterment of Africa.

He is an asset to the People of Delta State and Nigeria at large and as such should be supported to be a senator so as to attract more developments to his region and other parts of the country“ he said.

RELATED NEWS