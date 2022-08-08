At the end of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the UK, on Sunday, August 7, Team Nigeria amassed 12 Gold, nine Silver and 14 Bronze medals, bringing the numbers to a total of 35 medals.

Find below a complete list of the winners and their sports:

Weightlifting

1.Adijat Adenike Olarinoye (Gold, Women’s 55kg).

Edidiong Joseph Umaofia (Bronze, Men’s 67kg). Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (Gold, Women’s 59kg) Islamiyat Yusuf (Bronze, Women’s 64kg). Taiwo Laidi (Silver, Women’s 76kg). Mary Taiwo Osijo (Bronze, Women’s 87kg)

Athletics

Chioma Onyekwere (Gold, Women’s Discus Throw). Obiageri Amaechi (Bronze, Women’s Discus Throw). Favour Ofili (Silver, Women’s 200m). Amusan Tobi (Gold, Women’s 100m Hurdles). Onwuzurike Udodi Chudi, Ashe Favour Oghene Tejiri, Akintola Alaba Olukunle, Ekevwo Raymond (Bronze Medal, Men’s 4 x 100m). Amusan Tobi, Ofili Favour, Chukwuma Rosemary, Nwokocha Nzubechi Grace, Udo Joy Gabriel Chinenye (Gold, Women’s 4 x 100m). Ese Brume (Gold, Women’s Long Jump)

Para-Athletics

Goodness Chiemere Nwachukwu (Gold, Women’s Discus Throw F 42-44/61-64). Eucharia Njideka Iyiazi (Gold, Women’s F55 – 57 Shot Put). Ugochi Constaine Alam (Bronze, Women’s F55 – 57 Shot Put).

Powerlifting

Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo (Gold, Women’s Heavyweight). Bose Patricia Omolayo (Silver, Women’s Heavyweight). Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu (Silver, Men’s Heavyweight). Innocent Nnamdi (Bronze, Men’s Lightweight).

Wrestling

Adekuoroye Odunayo (Gold, Women’s Freestyle 57kg) Kolawole Esther (Bronze, Women’s Freestyle 62kg). Oborodudu Blessing (Gold, Women’s Freestyle 68kg). Genesis Mercy (Gold, Women’s Freestyle, 50kg). Wilson Ebikewemino (Silver, Men’s Freestyle 57kg). Hannah Reuben (Silver, Women’s Freestyle 76kg). John Ogbonna Emmanuel (Bronze, Men’s Freestyle 74kg).

Para-Table Tennis

Ikpeoyi Ifechukwude Christiana (Silver, Women’s Singles Classes 3-5). Sule Nasiru (Silver, Men’s Singles Classes 3-5). Ogunkunle Isau (Bronze, Men’s Singles Classes 3-5). Obazuaye Faith (Bronze, Women’s Singles Classes 6-

10).

Boxing

Onyekwere Ifeanyi (Bronze, Men’s over 92kg Super Heavy

Weight). Umunnake Jacinta (Bronze, Women’s 75kg). Ogunsemilore Cynthia (Bronze, Women’s over 57kg-60kg, Light Weight). Oshoba Elizabeth (Silver, Over 54kg-57kg, Featherweight).

