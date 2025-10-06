Nigeria wins 3 gold, other medals as int’l para badminton championship ends in Abia

…Brazil packs 7 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze to come 1st

By Steve Oko

Nigeria won a total of three gold, four silver and nine bronze medals as the International Para Badminton Championship ended Sunday in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

Abia’s Jeremiah Nnanna won a gold medal while Nigeria’s Paralympic bronze medallist, Eniola Bolaji, also won a gold medal in the women’s singles SL3, defeating Cameroon’s Danyele Mouafo.

Similarly, another Nigerian, Mary Nathan, clinched a gold medal for Nigeria against Brazil’s Juscileia Silva in women’s singles WH1.

Brazil topped the medal table with seven gold, three silver and five bronze.

India clinched the second position with six gold, five silver and 14 bronze, while Peru came third with six gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

A total of 114 players from 13 nations participated in 19 events in the historic tournament, the very first to be hosted on West African soil.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the international tournament and flag-off of the All-African Para Badminton Championships at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Governor Otti approved the request that the event be hosted again in Abia next year.

The approval, according to him, further demonstrates how passionate his administration is about issues of inclusion of physically challenged persons.

“For us in Abia, our mantra is inclusion and that’s one of the reasons we offer to host you.

“And for us in leadership, we have no excuse not to provide opportunities for people who are born with one little problem or challenge or another.

“Even our public transport system which we are just putting together, we have to pay extra to provide for those who are in wheelchairs so that they can have the same comfort that able people also have,” Otti said.

The governor announced cash award of $50,000 to all 144 athletes from 13 countries that featured in the competition.

Speaking also, the Chief Executive Officer and representative of the Badminton World Federation, Mr Jeff Shingoli, said that Abia State and Nigeria have shown commitment by hosting the world.

“Abia State and indeed Nigeria have shown outstanding commitment by welcoming the world’s best and of course, Africa’s best.

“This environment has been created to ensure the dreams of our para badminton athletes thrive.”

He commended the Governor, the local organisers and the local host Badminton Federation of Nigeria for the success of the tournament.

“We have started a journey not only for building champions on the court but also champions of life,” Shingoli said.

Earlier in his address, the President Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr Francis Orbih thanked Governor Otti for sponsoring the competition.

He congratulated the athletes and advised them “to carry forward the spirit of unity and excellence that has followed the competition”.

Orbih also commended the partners for their partnership, which he said had further enhanced the tournament’s prestige.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, stated that Gov. Otti’s vision and unwavering support for sports contributed significantly to the championship’s success.

“This championship has not only been about medals or competition. It’s been about redefined possibilities, proving that abilities know no boundaries,” Ananaba stated.

The Vice President of the Para Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr Samuel Ekeoma, appreciated Abia State Government for the provision of mats and wheelchairs, among others, to aid the athletes.

Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, and members of the State Executive Council, sports enthusiasts were among the dignitaries at the event.