By Miftaudeen Raji

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the licences of AIT, Silverbird TV, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others.

The licences of the broadcast media organisations, it was learnt, ware revoked over failure to meet up with the renewal requirements, which amounts to N2.66 billion.

Director General of the NBC Mallam Balarabe Shehu has directed its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shut down of the operation of the stations is enforced within the next 24 hours.

According to a statement by NBC on Friday, the move followed the publication of a list of stations yet to renew their licences.

The commission informed that a two-week waiver was given to broadcast stations in May, after which they risked the revocation of their broadcast licences.

The NBC said three months after the publication, “some licensees are yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act.

“Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the…stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.

“The broadcast regulator said the continued operation of the “debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security,” it said.

Meanwhile, the commission has called on other broadcast stations yet to renew their licences for the present duration to meet up within the next 30 days to avoid sanctions.

It said, “The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection.

“Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licences,” it added.

