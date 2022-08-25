By Haruna Aliyu



The Kebbi State University of science and technology Alieru, (KSUSTA) on Wednesday denied suspending or calling off the ongoing National strike.



In a statement issued by the state chairman of ASUU, Comrade Yale Ibrahim denied suspending the current National strike embarked upon by ASUU.



According to him, the union before the commencement of the National strike which began on the 4th of February 2022 notified the university authorities of their readiness to join the National strike which they did.

He added that, to their chagrin, a circular from the university academic secretary Abdulazeez Salihu, dated 24th August 2022, announced the resumption of academic activities in the university, the letter which was signed by him contained academic activities time table ” we want to state here, that, the university is still on strike and that no academic staff will resume on that date as contained in the letter.”



He urged all academic staff to comply by staying at home until the National body of ASUU suspends the National strike, noting that, ASUU, KSUSTA remains firm on their stand to continue with the National strike till further notice he said.