By Miftaudeen Raji

Rights activist and the Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju restated his support for the prolonged strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Adeyanju, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday, asked ASUU to continue with its strike action until all their demands are granted by the federal government.

The activist also urged the varsity lecturers to defy any form of bullying from the government.

“ASUU has my 100% support to continue the strike. They should resist the bullying and tyranny of the Govt. If our public university educational system was working, many of us would not be paying millions in private universities and neither would politicians’ kids be going abroad. Aluta Continua!”

Vanguard recalls that ASUU strike, which commenced on Monday, February 14, 2022, has lasted for almost seven months.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council of ASUU is expected to meet Sunday, August 28, 2022 to take a decision on whether to shelve or continue the strike.

The union’s NEC meeting, it was learnt, will be held at the union’s national headquarters at the University of Abuja.

Our correspondent gathered that the council will take a decision based on reports from the various state congresses of ASUU.

The demands of the union range from renegotiation of the ASUU-FGN 2009 agreement; release of revitalisation funds for universities; deployment of the University Transparency Accountability System for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers; release of earned allowances; to the release of the white paper report of the visitation panels to universities.

