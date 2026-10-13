FG seeks arrest, prosecution of suspect in FMC Abeokuta stabbing

…Urges Striking Health Workers to Resume Duties

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspect in the reported stabbing of a Medical Laboratory Scientist, Lawal Toheeb Olasunkanmi, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, made the call in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako.

Salako condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable, and stressed that no grievance over medical care could justify violence against health workers.

He said health personnel must be able to perform their duties without fear of violence, adding that disagreements over healthcare services should be addressed through established complaint-handling channels.

The minister called on the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the swift arrest of the suspect and pledged that the ministry would follow the case to ensure that justice was served.

According to him, the incident underscored the urgent need to implement measures issued by the ministry on August 5, 2026, to strengthen the protection of health workers in federal tertiary health institutions.

The measures include improved security arrangements, the establishment of violence-prevention teams, incident-reporting mechanisms, collaboration with law enforcement agencies and improved complaint-handling procedures.

Salako emphasised that the measures must translate into effective protection for health personnel across healthcare facilities.

He also appealed to health workers who had embarked on industrial action at FMC Abeokuta to return to work immediately in the interest of patients and the general public.

The minister urged the workers to allow security agencies to investigate the incident, assuring them that the government was committed to addressing concerns about their safety.

He further urged the hospital management to ensure that the injured staff member received appropriate medical care and support, while strengthening security in line with the Federal Government’s directives.

Salako also extended the government’s condolences to the family of the deceased patient, acknowledging the pain associated with losing a loved one.

He urged patients and their relatives who had concerns about the quality of care received at health facilities to use established complaint-handling mechanisms rather than resort to violence.

According to him, complaints should be examined fairly and addressed on their merits through appropriate procedures.