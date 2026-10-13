Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 13, 2026

The Nigerian Naira continues to reflect mixed movements across the foreign exchange market as businesses and individuals monitor currency values on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

At the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Naira has maintained a relatively stable trajectory, trading at approximately 1,332.49 to the US dollar.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria and market trackers indicate that the official window has seen increased forex turnover, helping to stabilise the currency within the 1,329 to 1,333 band in recent trading sessions.

Meanwhile, in the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the dollar continues to trade at a premium. Bureau De Change operators and street dealers are currently quoting the US dollar at an average of 1,365 to 1,370 for buying and between 1,375 and 1,390 for selling. This leaves a margin of roughly 45 to 55 Naira between the official and parallel market rates, driven by persistent demand from individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange for international travel, tuition, and imports.

The relative stability in the official market is largely attributed to recent monetary policy adjustments and liquidity management by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Financial analysts have also pointed out that Nigeria’s rising net foreign reserves have strengthened the country’s external buffers and improved investor confidence.

Despite these positive economic indicators, the gap between the official and unofficial windows persists, reflecting the ongoing pressure of dollar demand outside the conventional banking system. Citizens exchanging dollars for naira are advised to confirm the prevailing rates with their commercial banks or authorised dealers, as figures may vary slightly depending on the transaction volume, location, and the specific exchange platform used.