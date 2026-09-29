Planned strike: ASUU grants Taraba govt 14-day reprieve

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO: The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo Branch, has agreed to a two-week extension requested by the Taraba State Government to enable it to resolve the union’s outstanding demands and implement the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement.

The decision has temporarily averted a planned shutdown of academic activities at the state-owned institution following the expiration of the union’s previous strike notice on Monday, September 28.

Disclosing the development to journalists in Jalingo on Tuesday, ASUU-TSU Branch Chairman, Dr Joshua Garba Mbave, said the extension followed formal communication from the state government requesting additional time to fulfil its commitments.

Mbave said the branch consulted the national leadership of the union before convening an emergency congress meeting, where members unanimously resolved to grant the 14-day window.

“Yes, we have received an official communication from the state government requesting an additional two weeks to enable them to meet our demands. We communicated the same to the ASUU national body, and they directed us to accept the request.

“Following receipt of the letter, we reconvened an emergency meeting, and our congress members unanimously agreed to grant the state government’s plea.

“However, members have resolved that an indefinite industrial action will commence immediately without further notice if our demands are not fully implemented upon the expiration of this newly extended 14-day window,” he said.

While acknowledging the ongoing efforts of the Taraba State Government to address the contentious issues, Mbave urged the administration to demonstrate sincerity and commitment to the agreement to sustain industrial harmony and maintain an uninterrupted academic calendar at the university.

The chapter had on August 13 issued an initial 14-day ultimatum, which elapsed on August 26 without concrete government action.

The union, however, held off on embarking on strike to allow the institution to successfully host its combined convocation ceremonies before issuing a final countdown on September 14, which expired on Monday.