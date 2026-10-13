I’m most experienced among Kwara guber candidates — Danladi-Salihu

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN — The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has described himself as the most experienced and competent among those seeking to become the state’s next governor.

Danladi-Salihu made the claim during an interview with BBC News Yoruba while responding to allegations that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had handpicked him as his preferred successor.

Dismissing the allegation, the Speaker said his record in the legislature and years of experience in governance had prepared him for the governorship.

He cited his seven-and-a-half-year tenure as Speaker of the state Assembly as his strongest credential, arguing that his continued leadership reflected the confidence of his colleagues in his ability.

“If I had not measured up to the task, my colleagues — the 23 members I led for seven years — would have removed me from office. For someone to lead the legislative arm for about seven and a half years without any trouble or conflict implies that the person is highly competent,” he said.

Danladi-Salihu said competence should be assessed through a candidate’s track record in public service, governance and education.

“Among all those vying for the governorship, considering the experience I have garnered, who else has achieved what I have? I possess more experience than all of them. And regarding education, I hold all the necessary qualifications required to steer the affairs of Kwara State,” he added.

The APC candidate said his tenure had been characterised by stability in the Assembly, a cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, and lawmaking in support of the state administration’s development agenda.

He said the ninth and 10th Assemblies, under his leadership, had remained united and focused on development, without internal crises or confrontations with the executive.

Danladi-Salihu described the record as a significant achievement, which he said demonstrated his capacity to manage governance and build consensus.

He promised that, if elected governor in 2027, he would build on the achievements of the AbdulRazaq administration, particularly in attracting investment, promoting industrialisation and expanding agricultural development across the state.