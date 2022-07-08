.

By Biodun Busari

The national leader and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has returned to the country on Friday after spending weeks in France.

His return to the country might not be unconnected with the earlier meeting a few APC governors had with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Earlier today, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterparts in Ondo and Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi visited Wike, where they had a closed door meeting.

Former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose was also in the meeting which took place at Wike’s private residence.

The meeting has continued to heighten speculations of around the possible defection of the River State Governor after he lost his presidential bid to Atiku Abubakar in a Primary Election where he came second with about 237 votes and was “ignored” as running mate to the former Vice President.