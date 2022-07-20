L- R: Mrs Usiakpor, Director Spring Lake School Lekki; (AMB) Dr. Sowemimo A.A; Engr. Hadiza Sowemimo and Head Teacher, Hilda Adamatie

Spring Lake School, a faith-based institution with a niche to providing an exceptional day-care services with after-school programmes for children between one and five years old, recently graduated its first intake in grand style at their Oniru-Lekki auditorium.

The Director, Mrs. Judith Usiakpor while speaking at the fifth year graduation of the school reiterated their commitment towards selfless service of moulding the children cognitively and psychologically.

She also expressed her unlimited joy and gratitude to all the pioneer parents who have come this far with them.

Mrs. Judith Usiakpor also is a Co-founder of cool teachers Nigeria, an online based community whose primary target is to promote, empower and as well see towards the rebranding of Nigerian teachers with all the child-care practitioners.

Also coming on the heels of this fifth graduation ceremony of SLS were torrents of testimonials from the parents.

Parents who were present at the graduation ceremony were very much impressed by the level of development of their wards, which proclaims the fact that Spring Lake School is currently one of the best pre-schools in Lagos.

In addition, Mrs. Zulei Momodu a renowned Lagos lawyer and a parent in a surreal mix of feelings and excitement appreciated the management team of Spring Lake School for outstanding and quality care towards their kids.