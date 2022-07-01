By Shina Abubakar

CANDIDATES of five political parties contesting the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, yesterday, traded words over who is best to govern the state.

The candidates, who participated in a debate organised by BBC Yoruba, held at Aurora Events Centre in Osogbo, are Adegboyega Oyetola (All Progressives Congress), Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord Party), Lasun Yusuf (Labour Party), Senator Ademola Adeleke (Peoples Democratic Party) and Goke Omigbodun (Social Democratic Party).

Oyetola, while fielding questions, said he will deliver more dividends of democracy if re-elected, saying despite the paucity of funds, he did not only take care of workers’ welfare but also ensured infrastructural development across the state.

He said: “The helicopter owned by Osun State for security surveillance is undergoing repair but the challenge we have is that the amount we will use to repair it can buy a new one, so we are in a dilemma to decide on this.

“We have, within, the ambit of what is available, ensured a balance between workers’ welfare and infrastructural development across the state, if re-elected, we will do more and ensured that Osun becomes an enviable state.”

But responding to a question, Ogunbiyi, who pledged to change the state’s economic narrative, said: “The current government has not prioritised the agricultural sector which is evident in the current budget of the state. N7billion was earmarked for agriculture, this is insignificant to cater for the development of the sector especially to engage youths who are not employed in the state. Challenges of unemployment must be taken seriously.”

While acknowledging that dancing is a hubby for him, Senator Adeleke said if elected, his dancing attitude will not affect good governance.

He said: “The suffering is too much in the state and 2022 is the time we should attend to good governance through agriculture and improve the security architecture of the state. Vote for me, I will be answered prayer to the yearning of the Osun people.”

On his part, Mr Yusuf of LP said he is the most experienced of all the candidates.

He said: “All the candidates contesting for the governorship seat are just theoretical about their knowledge of the agricultural sector because they are not practising farmers. I am a farmer; I have three farms in the state which are on over 2000 hectares of land.

“I am the most experienced candidate of all of those contesting for this seat because I served the nation as deputy speaker House of Representatives.”

However, Omigbodun said: “Although, Opon Imon designed by the previous government of Rauf Aregbesola may have its shortcomings, it is very advantageous to the education of students in the state. If elected, I will repackage Opon Imon for school children.”