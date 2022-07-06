.

The National Security Adviser NSA, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno has led a team of security officials on an inspection of the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja which was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday night.

The security chiefs are currently within the facility.

Vanguard Reported earlier that defence, security and intelligence personnel have taken over the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre following Tuesday night’s terrorist attack on the facility.

A complement of personnel of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services and the armed squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS had before now provided security at the facility, like most, in the country.

However, following the bomb attack on the facility, there is a heightened security presence in the area.