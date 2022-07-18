By Biodun Busari

The death of Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has thrown Nigerians into mourning as they expressed shock and grief on social media.

The actress known for her role as Emu in Africa Magic family drama, The Johnsons, died on Sunday night.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas confirmed that Ameh died on Sunday at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) hospital in Warri, Delta State.

Report has it that several movie stars have been trooping the facility on Monday morning to see her remains.

It was gathered that the actress lost her only child in 2020 and had battled depression, afterwards.

Among those that have mourned her on social media is the veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie.

Reacting on his Twitter handle, @PeteEdochie__ said: “RIP Ada Ameh of “The Johnsons” TV series.”

A prolific writer Solomon Buchi, on his Twitter @Solomon_Buchi also said: “Ada Ameh asked for my number months ago and we spoke. Her death is shocking. It’s been confirmed by the Actors Guild according to Punch. Imagine dying shortly after losing your only child. She was in pain — depression and trauma. Life is ephemeral. May we live our best each day.”

Another tweep, @TWEETORACLE tweeted: “Ada Ameh’s death is a very painful one. We all enjoy her on the sitcom ‘The Johnsons’ as she made us smile while she battled so much behind the scenes in the reality of life. May her Gentle soul find eternal rest IJN.”

“The fact that we have to experience grief at some point in our lives and then try to live with such an intense emotion is so mind blowing,” @theangeljbsmith said: “If the news is true, Rest well Ada Ameh, I loved watching you on TV. I hope you’re at a place where pain is a fiction of our imagination.”

“Life, really, is really transient. Painful to hear about the passing of Ada Ameh, a year after losing her only daughter. Before then, she steadily made us laugh on The Johnsons and other great productions. May her gentle, bubbly soul rest in peace, and may God comfort her family,” @isaacafrica_ said.