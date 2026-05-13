Fresh details emerge on Alexx Ekubo’s death as colleagues, friends mourn

Late Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke

By Benjamin Njoku

LAGOS—The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning, yesterday, following the death of actor, Alex Ekubo, at 40.

Ekubo passed away Monday night at Evercare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos, after reportedly battling liver cancer.

Former BBNaija star and Director of Communication for the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Boma Akpore, confirmed the news to Vanguard, yesterday. He said the actor’s body had been moved to Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi.

A colleague, Godwin Nnadiekwe, also confirmed the death in an Instagram post, writing: “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.”

Veteran filmmaker, Lancelot Imasuen, who gave Ekubo his first movie role, described the loss as “devastating and unbelievable.”

Recalling how they met as neighbours in Surulere, Imasuen said Ekubo would visit film locations every Saturday while still in school.

“That was how I gave him his first movie role that ushered him into Nollywood,” Imasuen said.

Ekubo had been largely absent from public view and social media since December 2024, around the time his engagement ended.

Born on April 10, 1986, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ekubo hailed from Arochukwu in Abia State. Known for his height, charisma and strong screen presence, he became one of Nollywood’s recognisable faces over the past decade.

In 2020, the United Nations named him one of the “Most Influential People of African Descent under 40” for his contributions to entertainment and social development across the continent.

Meanwhile, following news of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues, celebrities, activists and fans across social media, with many describing Alexx Ekubo as a talented actor, loyal friend and kind-hearted soul.

Popular actress Funke Akindele expressed regret over not seeing the actor one last time, recalling the bond they shared and the affectionate nickname, “Ore mi,” by which he fondly addressed her.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo prayed for strength for Ekubo’s family and loved ones, while singer Peter Okoye posted a brief tribute: “RIP.”

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo described the actor’s death as difficult to process, paying tribute to what he called a life well lived and a legacy worth celebrating.

Actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli, who described the late actor as her “bestie,” said she was devastated by the loss, recalling plans they had shared and questioning how to move forward without him.

Media entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of the EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, recalled how Ekubo fondly called her “Mum” and expressed regret over an unanswered message, describing him as “loving, real, kind and always respectful.”

Similarly, actress Kate Henshaw recalled the support Ekubo offered during her mother’s passing, lamenting that she would not have the opportunity to repay his kindness.

Several colleagues also reflected on the actor’s tendency to reassure friends about his well-being despite concerns over his absence from public view in recent months.

Actress Yvonne Jegede said she found it difficult to process the loss, recalling that he repeatedly assured her he was fine whenever she checked on him.

Actor Kunle Remi described the loss as painful, while actress Ruth Kadiri said she had feared the day would come despite making efforts to check on him regularly.

Human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore described Ekubo as a “rare talent,” recalling a film performance that left a lasting impression on him and praising the actor’s effortless screen presence.

Broadcaster Oseni Rufai also joined others in mourning the late actor, writing briefly: “Rest well Alex.”