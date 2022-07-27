By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Issues involving electricity meters and high billings topped complaints by consumers at a forum organized by the Federal Competitions and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, to resolve challenges affecting consumers in Mararaba area of Nassarawa State.

Of the 315 complaints registered by the consumers, 149 were on metering (vending and installation issues), 117 were on high billing with 29 on supply issues.

While all the issues on metering were successfully resolved, 98 complaints on high billing were resolved and 21 of the supply complaints were also resolved. In total, 281 of the 315 complaints were successfully resolved within the four days the forum held. 32 unresolved cases were escalated.

AEDC disclosed that customers from FCT East Region were predominantly in attendance while few customers from other regions were also in attendance.

During the event, AEDC said it achieved real time resolution and expedited action on customers’ complaints and requests resolution, particularly pending complaints which had either been previously partially resolved or pending resolution due to industry challenges.

Speaking at the forum, the Chief Marketing Officer of AEDC, Mr Donald Etim, who represented the Managing Director, Adeoye Fadeyibi, at the opening of the forum, said the DisCo was on ground to listen to complaints and to resolve them immediately.

He assured consumers that the company has put in place a mechanism to ensure that complaints by consumers were quickly and satisfactorily resolved.

He urged the consumers to protect electricity facilities in their areas as such they were very expensive to replace.