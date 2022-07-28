By Jimitota Onoyume

A former militant leader and one of the founders of the Alhaji Asari led Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Elder Abiye Clarence Abaku , has lashed at some ex militants who came under the aegis of Forum of Ex agitators, over there comment on Alhaji Musa Saidu , dismissing them as unknown in the Niger Delta struggle.

Elder Abaku who was formerly General Clarence Abaku in the days of militancy in the Niger Delta region said no ex militant that was involved in the struggle would say he doesn’t know the role of Alhaji Saidu in bringing peace to the region, stressing that Saidu was among those who went round canvassing for amnesty for militants in the region for their to be enduring peace.

“Alhaji Musa Saidu is not from Niger Delta but he has been at the forefront of fighting for good things to come to the region. “

“I am former General Clarence Abaku, now retired, from Okrika. We formed Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force with Asari Dokubo. Before peace came, Alhaji Musa Saidu was at the forefront of the call for peace to come to the region. “

“This same Alhaji brought peace to several riverine communities. When we were in the bush 2004 and 2005. We embraced peace finally 2005.

Alhaji was among those that talked to us.”

” All what I am saying is that those who wrote in the Vanguard newspaper as Forum of Ex Agitators saying Alhaji is not from the Niger Delta so he should not talk about the amnesty office , we don’t know them. They are not fighting Ijaw struggle.”

“Because no ex agitator in this region will say such things about Alhaji . These are persons that have been fighting for the region”.

“The role of Alhaji Saidu also contributed to the emergence of the amnesty office.”

Continue, he said when Alhaji Saidu called for the sack of the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, Col Milland Dixon Dikio rtd, it was because he wanted the amnesty office to achieve the essence of its establishment.

“Alhaji suffered for the region . Alhaji wants money of the amnesty office to be used for the good of the region so that peace can continue to be in the region.”

It would be recalled that Alhaji Saidu recently called for the sack of the amnesty boss, Dikio, saying he had derailed from the vision for the establishment of the amnesty as an instrument of peace sustenance in the region.

The Senate had spoken about alleged missing ten billion naira in the amnesty office.