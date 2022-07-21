Ex-BBnaija lovers

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Big Brother Naija Show has come to stay as a major source of entertainment, but it does not stop there.

The reality TV show has opened the doors to new opportunities in the entertainment world, even beyond the shores of Africa.

Aside from the entertainment and all the dramas that come with the show, BBNaija is also meeting point for lovers, as there are cases of ex-housemates getting married to their soul mate by the virtue of the show.

Here are two ex-BBNaija housemates, who got married months after the reality TV show:

Bambam and Teddy A

Teddy A and Bambam’s moments inside BBnaija house

The duo Bambam and Teddy A were the first set of lovers, who got married. Bambam and Teddy A were both housemates in the Big Brother Naija Season 3 edition, tagged “Double Wahala.”

They made headlines for their relationship during and after the reality TV show. After the Reality TV show, Bambam and Teddy A got married months after the show in a colourful white wedding which happened in Dubia, UAE.

The loverbirds tied the knot months after they announced their engagement on Instagram.

Bambam and Teddy A had been with each other for more than 2 years and they are blessed with a beautiful baby girl, named Zendaya.

Khafi and Gedoni

The duo of Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are one of the couples the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show produced.

They featured in the Big Brother Naija Season 4 edition, tagged Pepper Dem. They literally stole the show with their frequent public display of affection towards each other.

Viewers were really excited and optimistic that they will take the affection a step further after the show. Expectedly, Khafi got engaged to Gedoni after the show. After months of their engagement, the two lovers got married.

After their marriage, they welcomed their first child in 2020. Khafi announced their new kid on her Instagram page, with photos of herself and her new born baby.